NICE Actimize Adds Agentic AI to Financial Crime Prevention Platform

NICE Actimize added agentic AI capabilities to X-Sight ActOne, the company’s platform for fraud and financial crime prevention.

Available through X-Sight ActOne’s InvestigateAI, the agentic AI capabilities orchestrate all fraud and financial crime prevention workflows on one platform, automate processes and engage human oversight only when necessary, the company said in a Wednesday (April 2) press release.

“This empowers financial institutions to scale operations and realize transformative cost and labor efficiencies,” NICE Actimize CEO Craig Costigan said in the release.

The agentic AI can autonomously craft an investigation plan based on a financial institution’s policy and procedures, understand the context of an investigation and execute upon the plan, and inject real-time data, according to the release.

It can also learn to become more effective with use, be trained to act upon many tasks, reverse prompt to engage humans when necessary, and provide explainability of its AI insights and actions so that there is full transparency and confidence for analysts and auditors, per the release.

“Equipped with AI and advanced analytics, the platform delivers outcomes and empowers investigators with the intelligence required for swift, accurate and efficient investigations,” the release said.

AI is arming companies to supercharge their defensive capabilities in terms of risk management, since trust and security are the foundation of financial transactions, PYMNTS reported March 19.

Meanwhile, Coupa added agentic AI features to its spend management platform in February, saying the offerings include a contract intelligence tool that improves contract language analysis and processes more contracts with standard and custom field extraction.

“Agentic AI will play a central role in making our collaborative global trade network grow,” Coupa Chief Product and Technology Officer Salvatore Lombardo said at the time in a press release.

During the same month, Routable enhanced its accounts payable automation platform by adding an AI agent that can detect invoice fraud and human error.

The AI agent scans invoices for anomalies and errors and, if it finds anything questionable, alerts AP teams to prevent fraud and error before it happens.

“AI has the power to help you do something humans can’t do, something previously impossible,” Routable CEO and co-founder Omri Mor said at the time in a press release.

