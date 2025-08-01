OpenAI Raises New Funding to Hit $300 Billion Valuation

Highlights
OpenAI’s valuation hit $300 billion after the company raised $8.3 billion in a funding round that was five times oversubscribed.
Dragoneer Investment Group gave OpenAI what may be one of the largest single venture capital checks ever at $2.8 billion, around 10% of the firm’s total funds.
Annual recurring revenue for OpenAI has surged to $13 billion, up from $10 billion in June, and is projected to exceed $20 billion by year’s end, driven by growing demand.
