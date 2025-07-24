OpenAI Set to Launch GPT-5 in August While Simplifying Offerings

OpenAI reportedly plans to launch its GPT-5 model in early August.

That timing appears likely, though the company often shifts its planned release dates for a variety of reasons, Reuters reported Thursday (July 24), citing a paywalled article by The Verge.

OpenAI did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

GPT-5 will incorporate distinct artificial intelligence (AI) models to perform different functions, will incorporate OpenAI’s o3 model and other technologies, and will follow CEO Sam Altman’s statement in February that the company is working to simplify its offerings, according to the report.

Altman said in February posts on X that GPT-5 would be released “within months” and that OpenAI would unify its o-series models and GPT-series models by creating systems that can use all the company’s tools and be useful for a wide range of tasks.

“We want AI to ‘just work’ for you; we realize how complicated our model and product offerings have gotten,” Altman said in one of the posts. “We hate the model picker as much as you do and want to return to magic unified intelligence.”

It was reported in December that GPT-5 was over budget, months behind schedule and not certain to work. It had been in the works for more than 18 months at that point.

In March, it was reported that OpenAI could release GPT-5 sometime over the summer and that the company had offered demos to enterprise customers, with one CEO who saw a version of the large language model (LLM) describing it as “really good, like materially better.”

On July 17, OpenAI said it was rolling out a major update that transforms ChatGPT from a conversational AI tool into a fully agentic system capable of executing complex tasks using its own virtual computer and a suite of built-in tools.

On the same day, it was reported that OpenAI plans to take a share of eCommerce sales made via ChatGPT. The company hopes to integrate a checkout system into ChatGPT, to make sure users complete transactions within the platform, the report said. Sellers who make sales this way would pay a commission to OpenAI.