OpenAI Transforms ChatGPT Into an AI Agent

Highlights
ChatGPT is now an agent, able to act on tasks like planning events, conducting research and generating slides and spreadsheets.
It is now available in the U.S. to Pro users, and rolling out to Plus and Team subscribers in coming days. Enterprise and Education subscribers will get it in coming weeks.
OpenAI acknowledged that ChatGPT Agent creates a new risk surface for hackers to attack, but says it has implemented safeguards.
OpenAI is rolling out a major update that transforms ChatGPT from a conversational AI tool into a fully agentic system, capable of executing complex tasks using its own virtual computer and a suite of built-in tools.