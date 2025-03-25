Paid Raises $10.8 Million to Scale Financial Infrastructure for AI Agents

Paid announced its launch and said it raised 10 million euros (about $10.8 million) to scale its financial infrastructure that helps the builders of artificial intelligence agents get paid.

The company’s solution enables builders to use billing methods designed specifically for AI agents, rather than those designed for traditional software-as-a-service (SaaS), Paid said in a Tuesday (March 25) blog post.

“With just a few lines of code, Paid handles your pricing, subscriptions, margins, billing and renewals — everything needed to monetize AI agents effectively,” the post said.

Paid enables builders to use flexible pricing models based on, for example, outcomes instead of inputs, hybrid subscription or performance pricing, and charging per agent, according to the post.

The solution includes a pricing estimator that lets users see what they are spending on tokens and compute for each agent, experiment with different packages and set prices, the post said.

It also includes a client portal that handles all invoicing and provides return on investment (ROI) data that demonstrates the value the AI agents have delivered, per the post.

At launch, Paid has “several” AI agent builders using its platform, according to the post. The company is now scaling its platform and team to support more builders and is offering waitlist signups for its open beta.

“The playbook for running an agentic company doesn’t exist yet,” Paid said in the post. “We’re writing it together.”

AI agents can transform a small staff into a productive workforce that can tackle tasks typically handled by larger teams, PYMNTS reported in February.

“The impact for business is going to be profound,” David Johnston, adviser to investment firm DLTx, told PYMNTS at the time. “Having expert-level AI available to anyone is going to accelerate all types of work that involve writing, analyzing, designing and digitally creating just about anything.”

In January, Nevermined said it raised $4 million to accelerate the adoption of its AI-to-AI protocol that enables AI agents to pay and get paid.

Nevermined’s AI payment rails and infrastructure are designed to address the unique challenges of AI commerce by allowing AI agents to discover, negotiate and compensate each other in real time.

