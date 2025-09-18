Will Agentic AI Avatars Rewire the B2B Sales and Marketing Funnel?

Highlights
Agentic AI avatars could be the next shift in B2B communication, potentially transforming sales rituals much like email, Slack and video meetings did in earlier eras.
Avatars promise scalability, enabling hundreds of simultaneous client interactions across geographies, but they face risks of inauthenticity, regulatory scrutiny and reputational harm if they mishandle nuanced conversations.
While AI can augment sales funnels and decision-making, success will hinge on whether agentic AI can blend efficiency with the trust, empathy and nuance that underpin enterprise relationships.
The most transformative B2B shifts tend to alter the rituals of buyer-supplier communication.