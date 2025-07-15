ZestyAI Unveils Regulatory Research Tool Zorro Discover

ZestyAI debuted Zorro Discover, an artificial intelligence agent designed to provide insights into regulatory filings, according to a Tuesday (July 15) news release.

“Regulatory research remains one of the costliest inefficiencies in insurance, with an estimated $2.5 billion spent annually on manual reviews,” the release said. “The process consumes millions of hours across fragmented workflows, as filings often stretch into the thousands of pages, slowing competitive analysis and strategic decision making.”

To address this, the company developed Zorro Discover on a “proprietary generative AI pipeline,” using large language models optimized for “insurance-specific content, including filings, objections, responses, and regulations from all 50 states,” per the release.

Early adopters of the product have found that insurers can reduce their research time by an average of 95%, according to the release.

“For too long, regulatory filings have buried critical intelligence under layers of complexity,” ZestyAI founder and Chief Product Officer Kumar Dhuvur said in the release. “Through years of working closely with regulators, we’ve come to deeply understand these challenges.”

Zorro’s launch came as agentic AI services are being tested across sectors like software development, finance, logistics and healthcare.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “AI at the Crossroads: Agentic Ambitions Meet Operational Realities,” found a trust gap among executives when it comes to AI agents that hinted at concerns about accountability and compliance.

“But why are mid-market companies hesitating to unleash the full power of autonomous AI?” PYMNTS reported July 4. “The answer is both strategic and psychological. While the technological potential is enormous, the readiness of systems (and humans) is far less clear.”

For AI to act autonomously, executives need to trust not only the output but the entire decision-making process that led to it. That trust is difficult to earn but easy to lose.

The report revealed that 80% of high-automation enterprises point to data security and privacy as their chief concern with agentic AI. Other companies expressed concerns about integration issues (62%) and the accuracy of AI-generated outputs (57%).

“Agentic AI is being treated as a high-potential, high-risk technology that has yet to meet the compliance, reliability and trust thresholds required for enterprise-scale deployment,” PYMNTS reported.

