Trust Issues Keep Firms Cautious About Agentic AI Rollouts

Highlights
Agentic AI represents a transformative shift from AI as a passive tool to autonomous software capable of initiating actions, making decisions, and executing end-to-end workflows.
Adoption remains cautious and limited due to major concerns over data security, compliance, system integration, and trust in the AI's decision-making process.
Organizations are deploying agentic AI in controlled settings — such as sandbox environments, human-in-the-loop systems, and task-specific agents — to evaluate performance and mitigate risk before considering broader, unsupervised implementation.
For today’s firms and their labor force, the future of work is being spelled out in two words: artificial intelligence (AI). But the vision of AI that firms are keen on embracing is not just as a tool, but as a colleague, a software system capable of thinking, doing, and even acting on its own.