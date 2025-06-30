For 85% of Enterprise CFOs, Agentic AI Remains a Question Mark

Highlights
High Familiarity, Low Adoption: Only 15% of companies are actively considering or exploring agentic AI, with most remaining in early evaluation stages.
Success With GenAI Is a Precursor: Adoption of agentic AI is strongest in firms that have already achieved high success and automation with generative AI, viewing it as a logical next step.
Investment and Trust Barriers: A slowdown in overall GenAI investment, coupled with the even greater need for confidence and trust in agentic AI, is hindering its deployment and commitment of resources.
Disruptive technologies are sometimes mistakenly written off as misfires when they first emerge. Instant-film icon Polaroid ignored the advent of digital cameras, leading to its bankruptcy in 2001 and later reinvention as a successful digital-first company. But an opposite dynamic can also happen. New technologies can grow like wildfire, only to go up in flames. At its peak in 2010, Blackberry commanded more than half of the U.S. market for smartphones and 20% of the global market.