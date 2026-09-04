800 AI Agents Now Run GE Appliances’ Factory Floor

The payoff scales with the investment. GE Appliances has invested more than $3.5 billion in U.S. manufacturing since 2016, and its Georgia plant alone added 600 jobs and tripled its use of robotics.

One agent alone cut back orders 25% by automating communication with more than 600 suppliers, freeing staff for higher-value work.

GE Appliances built more than 800 AI agents into its factories, warehouses and supply chain, letting workers query production data directly instead of waiting on a data scientist.

GE Appliances has deployed more than 800 artificial intelligence agents across its manufacturing, logistics and supply chain operations, using Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise, the company said in its announcement.

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“AI is now integral to the way work gets done at GE Appliances,” said Mandar Deo, the company’s chief digital officer. The agents run inside a data platform GE Appliances calls Brilliant Factory. It tracks production, parts and worker activity across every line and shift. Employees can now review a full shift’s worth of data in minutes instead of hours. They can also ask the system questions directly, without needing a data scientist to pull the numbers first.

The system is already paying off in specific parts of the business. In 2025, GE Appliances built an AI agent to manage communication with more than 600 suppliers, the company said. It automated routine order-status questions and cut back orders by 25%, freeing staff to focus on higher-value work. The company’s parts team ships roughly 27 million parts a year to more than 700 suppliers, keeping older models supported for at least seven years, according to the same announcement. A separate tool scans customer feedback and photos to catch product defects earlier.

“At our scale, that means we can catch defects sooner and improve product quality,” said Marcia Brey, the company’s vice president of logistics, in the same release.

A Georgia Plant Shows What the Investment Buys

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GE Appliances has put more than $3.5 billion into U.S. manufacturing since 2016, more than any competitor in its category, the company said. That makes even small efficiency gains add up to real money.

Its Roper Corporation plant in LaFayette, Georgia, shows what that spending looks like in practice. The company completed a $180 million expansion there, $60 million more than originally planned, adding more than 600 jobs and more than tripling how much the plant uses robots, GE Appliances said separately.

“By combining advanced automation with the skills and dedication of our local team, we’re creating high-quality jobs, launching breakthrough products, and ensuring that ‘Georgia Made’ ranges are being shipped to homes across the country,” said Luther Ingram, the plant’s manager, in GE Appliances’ own release. The plant’s new lines can build gas, electric or induction ranges on the same line, flexing to meet demand as it shifts. New robots now assemble glass cooktops and rotate units into place for final assembly.

These Agents Now Help Decide What to Produce

What stands out about GE Appliances’ rollout is how far it reaches beyond spotting defects on a line. The same system flagging a quality issue is also feeding decisions about how much to produce, how to staff a shift, and how much inventory to keep on hand. Those decisions used to rely on a plant manager’s judgment and a stack of reports. A line that can switch between gas, electric and induction ranges only helps if the plant knows in real time which one demand is shifting toward. That’s exactly the kind of question these AI agents are built to answer.

With more than $3.5 billion already spent on U.S. factories, even small gains add up fast. Fewer back orders. Faster defect detection. Less downtime switching a line from one product to another. Multiply any one of those by a network this size, and the payoff becomes real money. That’s the real case for putting more than 800 AI agents to work across a factory floor.

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