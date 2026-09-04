800 AI Agents Now Run GE Appliances’ Factory Floor

Highlights
GE Appliances built more than 800 AI agents into its factories, warehouses and supply chain, letting workers query production data directly instead of waiting on a data scientist.
One agent alone cut back orders 25% by automating communication with more than 600 suppliers, freeing staff for higher-value work.
The payoff scales with the investment. GE Appliances has invested more than $3.5 billion in U.S. manufacturing since 2016, and its Georgia plant alone added 600 jobs and tripled its use of robotics.
GE Appliances has deployed more than 800 artificial intelligence agents across its manufacturing, logistics and supply chain operations, using Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise, the company said in its announcement.