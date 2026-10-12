AI Agents Give Main Street Businesses Big Business Muscle

Highlights
The OECD found small businesses are redesigning operations around agents rather than headcount, with customer service, compliance monitoring, and supply chain management as the top three use cases already in production.
Agentic AI could deliver $3 trillion in global productivity gains over the next decade, with small businesses named as primary beneficiaries of an agent economy projected to reach $236 billion by 2034.
HBR argues the fastest path to scaling agents is treating them like new hires: one scoped role, a hard spending limit, and a human escalation path for anything outside those bounds.
Running a small business has always meant doing more with less. The owner takes the morning shift, answers customer emails on lunch, reconciles the books at night and handles scheduling on weekends. Every hour spent on operations is an hour not spent on the work that grows the business.