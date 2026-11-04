Anthropic Develops Tools to Confirm AI Models’ Identities

Anthropic says it is developing a way to verify which AI model offered a given output.

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The artificial intelligence (AI) startup’s FlashProve system is designed to deliver what is known as “provable inference,” which allows users to confirm that responses came from a specific AI model, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 3) Anthropic blog post.

“When you talk to a friend in person, you have many ways to know it is really them: you can see them, hear them, shake their hand,” the post said.

“When you talk to an AI model, you have almost none. A user querying a model today cannot check that the responses came from the specific model that a developer claims is responding, as opposed to one secretly substituted in by a routing service for cost reasons, or even by an attacker who has tampered with the token stream.”

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Going solely by the model’s output isn’t reliable, even if it offers up high-quality responses, Anthropic added. Cryptographic proofs of inference address this problem by allowing a model provider to commit to a model and then prove that each response came from that model.

“Such proofs could enable applications ranging from consumer products to internal security, and could contribute to a toolkit for verifying compliance with AI pacing requirements,” the post said.

Anthropic added that it believes the progress it has made in this field has important “implications for security, in pacing artificial intelligence development, in providing AI customers with integrity guarantees, in facilitating tooling for auditors and regulators, and more.”

In other Anthropic news, PYMNTS wrote earlier this week about the company’s recent purchase of Mithril Medicine, a startup developing treatments for two rare forms of muscular dystrophy.

“Founder Cody Tranbarger, Mithril’s only full-time employee, used Claude to organize contracts, logistics and experiments across 11 external labs and delegated other parts of the business to the model,” that report said. “Mithril took one candidate from idea to promising results in mice in under 18 months.”

This follows the company’s purchase of Coefficient Bio, a startup building tools to plan drug research and manage clinical regulatory strategy, for about $400 million in April.

The report noted that healthcare buyers “are already budgeting” for artificial intelligence tools, citing PYMNTS Intelligence research showing that 84% of healthcare firms expected to increase AI spending over the next 12 months, with none expecting to cut their spending.