Democratic Sweep Could Slow AI Build Out
Tuesday’s (Nov. 3) political earthquake could produce aftershocks that will be felt by the artificial intelligence (AI) industry in 2027 and beyond. Democrats’ coast-to-coast sweep of congressional races and governorships will hand the gavel to critics of the industry’s free hand from regulators in key committees on both sides of the Capitol and put data center skeptics in governors’ mansions in half a dozen or more states. It could also cast a chill over the data center build out in multiple states and municipalities.