DoorDash Gives 10,000 Employees an AI Data Analyst

Highlights
DoorDash built an AI agent called Vera that answers employees’ business questions, such as why orders dipped in California or which merchants might leave.
Vera’s pass rate on the company’s own 1,900-question test climbed from 43% to 90%, and DoorDash says organizing its data mattered more than using a better AI model.
The hardest questions, like forecasts and cause-and-effect analysis, still get shallow answers. For those, Vera now shows its plan and waits for an employee to approve it.
A DoorDash employee who wants to know why orders dipped in California last week can put the question to an artificial intelligence agent called Vera. Questions like that have previously been the data team’s job.