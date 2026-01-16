Electric Rate Shock Triggers White House Crackdown on Data Centers

Highlights
PJM’s latest rate shock has turned data center electricity demand into a political issue, with policymakers moving to shield households from higher power bills.
The White House is backing a new emergency auction model that would force large data center operators to directly fund new generation.
The debate highlights rising tension between AI infrastructure growth, grid reliability and who ultimately pays for power expansion.
The explosive growth of artificial intelligence (AI) has also led to explosive growth in electricity demand. Infrastructure is straining under the weight of that demand, and nowhere is the strain more visible than in the PJM Interconnection region.