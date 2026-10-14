Governments Draw the Line on Where AI Glasses Can Go
Artificial intelligence glasses such as Ray-Ban Meta can film people around the wearer, often without those people knowing, and governments are only now deciding what to do about it. Norway is among the first to act at the national level. On Oct. 5, its Ministry of Digitalization and Public Governance proposed a temporary ban on AI glasses in selected public places such as parks, beaches, museums, shopping centers and events. The ban would also cover places children gather or where privacy matters most, including schools, kindergartens, playgrounds, doctors’ offices, swimming pools and gyms with changing rooms.