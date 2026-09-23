Legal Context Protocol Logs the Terms AI Agents Accept

Highlights
A budget for a purchase is not permission for every choice an agent makes inside it, and until now no record existed of which decisions the shopper approved and which the agent made alone.
The Legal Context Protocol records the terms a merchant offered and what the agent agreed to and halts high-value or unfamiliar purchases until a person signs off.
Retailers like Target already treat an agent’s choices as the customer’s own, while only 23% of U.S. consumers trust AI to handle payments, leaving the gap between delegation and consent unsettled.
A consumer who tells an artificial intelligence (AI) agent to book a vacation for under $3,000 has approved a budget, not every choice the agent makes to stay inside it. The agent can pick the airline, accept a nonrefundable fare, add travel insurance and split the trip across several charges without asking again. When something goes wrong, the record of what the shopper allowed and what the agent decided alone often doesn’t exist.