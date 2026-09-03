Most Banks Wait Six Years for AI Payback. Discovery Didn’t.

Highlights
Discovery Bank says a behavioral AI system reading customer spending, saving and credit data delivered a return on investment of more than 500%, with data work running 20 times faster and more than 300 models built a day.
The same system also fights fraud, blocking an estimated 100 million rand, about $6 million, in potential losses since late 2025, and handles customer service.
PYMNTS Intelligence finds 90% to 100% of enterprises report some return on their AI spending, but only 5% to 10% report a full payback, which makes Discovery Bank’s number an outlier rather than the norm.
Banks have a lot of data on their customers, but most of it sits unused. The customer gets flooded the same generic offer everyone else gets, and the bank misses a warning sign of fraud its own systems could have caught earlier, simply because nothing connects the dots fast enough.