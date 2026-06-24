Only 7% of EU Companies Considered ‘Intensive’ AI Users

Among European companies, AI’s footprint is large, though not especially deep.

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That’s according to new research published Wednesday (June 24) by the European Central Bank (ECB), which finds that while 70% of firms surveyed were artificial intelligence (AI) users, very few companies within the euro area are deploying the technology “intensively,” meaning more than infrequent or moderate usage.

“Nearly half of the firms that were not using AI in 2025 plan to invest in it in 2026,” ECB wrote on its blog. “At the same time, most firms report using AI only infrequently or moderately, with only 7% of euro area firms reporting intensive use.”

The research also found that while the likelihood of AI adoption increases in tandem with the size of the company, intensive usage is more common among younger and smaller firms.

The type of business also makes a difference, the ECB said, with intensive use especially prevalent in services, particularly in “high-tech, knowledge-intensive” services like the information and communication space.

“These sectors include developers and providers of AI tools, which tend to be highly digitalized,” the blog post added. “They also have access to abundant data and computing infrastructure and employ workers with strong technical skills.”

The research also found that more than 84% of companies reporting intensive AI use have invested in the technology, compared to 34% of moderate users. Nearly all intensive users (99%) planned to invest in AI this year, earmarking roughly 20% of their total investment to AI-related activities.

“This shows that investments that go beyond purchasing licences for general AI tools typically require more substantial funding,” the ECB wrote. “Indeed, integrating AI into core processes, such as developing customised solutions or upgrading digital infrastructure, often entails larger and longer-term restructuring.”

Meanwhile, research by PYMNTS Intelligence found there is “no single playbook for integrating AI into the workforce,” as covered here last month.

Businesses are tailoring their approaches to AI according to how value is created in their industry. Some are spending to hire workers with AI expertise. Others are reconfiguring workflows to combine human and machine capabilities, and many companies are doing both. The research also pointed to a growing consensus regarding AI’s long-term impact.

“Rather than simply eliminating jobs, AI is expected to reshape them,” PYMNTS wrote. “Half of CFOs said they believe new roles will emerge that require different skills, suggesting a workforce that becomes more specialized over time. The expectation hinges on a reallocation of work toward higher-value tasks.”