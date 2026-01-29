OpenAI Courts Tech Giants for $100 Billion Funding Round

Amazon, Microsoft and Nvidia are among OpenAI’s largest providers of infrastructure.

The three tech giants are also in talks to join the artificial intelligence startup’s $100 billion funding round, the Financial Times reported Wednesday (Jan. 28), citing unnamed sources.

Nvidia could invest up to $20 billion, while Amazon has discussed kicking in at least $10 billion, the report said. (A separate report from The Information said Nvidia could invest up to $30 billion, and Amazon could invest up to $20 billion.)

Microsoft, which holds a 27% stake in OpenAI, could also contribute several billion dollars more, the FT report said, while The Information put the figure at less than $10 billion.

Put together, these commitments would help OpenAI with its goal of raising up to $100 billion at a valuation of $750 billion.

These investments from the same companies that sell OpenAI the chips and data center capacity that power its products would heighten concerns among analysts about the startup’s “circular” financial agreements, the FT report said.

Meanwhile, SoftBank Group is in talks to invest another $30 billion in OpenAI. This would be on top of the $22.5 billion investment SoftBank made in OpenAI in December, raising its stake in the company to 11%.

The move, reported by The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, followed news from last week that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was meeting with investors in the Middle East in hopes of getting them to take part in a funding round.

The as-yet-unprofitable company has committed to spending more than $1.4 trillion on AI infrastructure in the coming years.

In other AI news, PYMNTS reported Wednesday on Microsoft’s evolution from a company that based its transformation on cloud computing.

“By migrating enterprises from on-premise software to subscription services and hyperscale infrastructure, the Redmond, Washington-based tech giant in many senses rewired corporate infrastructure from the ground up, or the cloud down,” the report said.

However, Microsoft’s second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings call suggested that the company’s latest transformation story now revolves around AI.

“We are only at the beginning phases of AI diffusion, and already Microsoft has built an AI business that is larger than some of our biggest franchises,” Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said. “We are pushing the frontier across our entire AI stack to drive new value for our customers and partners.”

