Rivian’s AI Agents Cut 15 Days From Every Close

Highlights
Rivian built an AI system that tracks how much money to set aside for custom manufacturing tools it has ordered but hasn’t been billed for yet, cutting more than 15 days of manual work per close cycle.
Instead of hard-coding the rules, Rivian stored its actual accounting procedures as plain-written instructions the AI reads directly. A manager updates the process by editing a document, not rewriting code.
A human still signs off on every entry before it posts. When a manager catches a mistake, that correction feeds back into the instructions, so the AI doesn’t make it again.
Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian automated one of the more tedious jobs in corporate finance: tracking how much to set aside for custom manufacturing tools it has ordered but not yet received a bill for.