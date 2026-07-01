Square Intros ChatGPT and Claude Integrations for Sellers

Square is introducing a pair of AI integrations aimed at connecting sellers and customers.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The business technology platform on Tuesday (July 1) announced a new ChatGPT app and Claude plugin, designed to help merchants “get discovered and transact” at the moment customers are making purchasing decisions via artificial intelligence (AI)-powered conversations.

“Square was built to help sellers accept payments where their customers are active. This foundation has expanded to helping sellers reach customers across key digital channels – from search and maps to social and marketplaces,” the company said in a news release.

“As consumers increasingly turn to AI to decide where to eat, shop, and book services, Square is extending this approach to help businesses show up with accurate information and, in supported AI experiences, directly order within these channels.”

Beyond these new integrations — set to go live first with Square food and beverage customers — the company says it has also teamed up with Amazon to extend AI-powered discovery to voice commerce through Alexa+.

Soiree says it’s of a larger strategy to help sellers gain visibility as new AI-powered channels crop up, without having to individually manage each integration.

“Consumer behaviors and preferences are constantly evolving, and business owners can easily find themselves playing an impossible game of catch-up,” said Morgan Kuntze, global partnerships lead at Block, Square’s parent company.

“Our investment into agentic commerce aims to offload that responsibility by giving operators time back, helping connect them with customers in their communities, and keeps them at the industry’s cutting edge. Modern commerce is moving at a sprint, and we’re building Square to help sellers appear everywhere customers are going.”

The launch comes at a moment when AI adoption among consumers continues to accelerate, although PYMNTS Intelligence research shows consumers embracing the technology unevenly, giving it authority only in certain scenarios.

“That creates a more complicated future than many technology companies initially envisioned,” PYMNTS wrote last month.

“Silicon Valley’s prevailing assumption has been that consumers ultimately want AI systems capable of independently booking travel, purchasing products, managing finances, and executing everyday decisions with minimal human oversight.”

However, the research showed that consumers are much more open to AI serving as a collaborative layer, but not as a replacement for human agency.

“Product recommendations, deal comparisons, shopping organization, and personalized discovery all rank high in consumer comfort levels,” PYMNTS added. “These are areas where AI enhances efficiency while leaving the user in control.”