Amazon Bets on Voice as Agentic Commerce’s Winning AI Interface

Highlights
Amazon is pivoting from chatbot commerce to voice-driven AI shopping, replacing Rufus with “Alexa for Shopping” and betting that voice will become the main interface for retail AI.
Voice interactions allow AI agents to better capture consumer habits, preferences and intent, giving Amazon a major advantage through Alexa devices, Prime data and purchase history.
Walmart is prioritizing AI for internal operations and efficiency, underscoring two distinct retail AI strategies: customer-facing voice commerce versus back-end optimization.
For years, retail’s artificial intelligence (AI) ambitions revolved around making search smarter. Now, Amazon and Walmart—two of the world’s biggest retailers—are placing very different bets on what comes next. The split says a lot about where commerce may actually be headed.