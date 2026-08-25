Warehouses Buy Robots and Hire Workers at Once
The story of warehouse robots has mostly been told as a replacement story: machines taking over jobs people used to do. The actual numbers this year tell a different one. North American warehouses ordered nearly 18,000 robots worth roughly $1.2 billion in the first half of 2026, with the value of those orders growing more than three times faster than the number of units purchased: unit orders climbed 2%-unit while order value jumped 7%, the Wall Street Journal reported. That gap signals warehouses may be buying more capable, software-heavy robotic systems rather than simply adding identical units.