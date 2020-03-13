B2B Payments

Accuity Takeover Bolsters Payment Processing Tech

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Payment speed is a huge factor for Accuity

With the acquisition of Apply Financial, Accuity wants to speed up payments for customers, it said in a statement Thursday (March 12). Terms of the deal were not released.

Apply Financial’s main product Validate, which allows customers to validate payments automatically, makes use of cloud technology to let firms submit the exact pinpointed numbers for bank accounts and payment details.

The move is in line with the general trend toward faster payments. Customers and businesses expect generally quicker, easier ways to pay these days, which makes straight through processing (STP) a competitive difference.

Accuity is known for work in the fields of crime screening, payments and know your customer solutions. The company has a portfolio called Bankers Almanac for Payments, which works to deliver reliable information on bank and routing data. The acquisition of Apply Financial will help the company stay competitive.

David White, executive vice president of global payments and KYC with Accuity, said the payments industry was in the throes of a massive transformation, and, as speed is one of the primary things customers look for, the acquisition would help Accuity stay competitive in that industry.

Mark Bradbury, director at Apply Financial, looked forward to sharing knowledge and expertise and collaborating on new ideas to move things forward.

But the speed of payments for B2B solutions still has a long way to go, with many paper checks still circulating at sluggish speeds, and high percentages of businesses requiring numerous different sign-offs before money reaches where it’s going. By contrast, related fields like business-to-customer (B2C) and peer-to-peer (P2P) have become familiar with quicker, more accelerated solutions like instant, real-time payments.

These days, more companies utilize functions like Credit-as-a-Service (CaaS), which streamline and offer more channels for B2B providers.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

B2B APIs aren’t just for large enterprises anymore — middle-market firms and SMBs now realize their potential for enabling low-cost access to real-time payments and account data. But those capabilities are only the tip of the API iceberg, says HSBC global head of liquidity and cash management Diane Reyes. In the March 2020 B2B API Tracker, Reyes explains how the next wave of banking APIs could fight payments fraud and proactively alert middle-market treasurers to investment opportunities.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Blockchain Blockchain
4.7K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: UK Wants Blockchain Rules With US; Figure Completes $150M In Home Loans Using Blockchain; Celo Starts ‘Alliance’ For App Developers

Bectran has introduced new cash application systems. Bectran has introduced new cash application systems.
2.9K
B2B Payments

Bectran Introduces Enhanced Cash Application Solution For AR

Fifth Third Bank, Charged, Opening Fake Accounts, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, lawsuit, fraud Fifth Third Bank, Charged, Opening Fake Accounts, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, lawsuit, fraud
2.6K
Security & Fraud

Fifth Third Bank Sued By CFPB Over Fake Accounts

Amazon Amazon
2.5K
Coronavirus

Amazon To Deliver Coronavirus Test Kits In Seattle

drops interest rate coronavirus drops interest rate coronavirus
2.5K
Coronavirus

BoE Cuts Interest Rate, Launches SMB Incentives To Cope With Coronavirus Impact

Western Union CEO Western Union CEO
2.4K
Cross-border Payments

Western Union CEO On Solving For The Future Of Global, Inclusive Financial Services

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
2.2K
1
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: New Crypto Lets Investors Earn On Coronavirus Deaths; Insiders Say US Crypto Bill Won’t Pass

kyc, aml fraud regulations kyc, aml fraud regulations
2.1K
AML

Global Payments: Taking A Localized Approach To Fighting Fraud

coronavirus, corporate, travel, losses, international, china, covid-19, coronavirus, corporate, travel, losses, international, china, covid-19,
2.1K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus Expected To Trigger $820B In Corporate Travel Losses

Elan On Frictionless, And Invisible, Payments Elan On Frictionless, And Invisible, Payments
2.1K
Payments Innovation

Making Invisible Payments More Than A Buzzword

alipay, ant financial, alibaba, mini-programs, digital alipay, ant financial, alibaba, mini-programs, digital
2.1K
eCommerce

Alipay Launches Strategy For Massive Digital Evolution In China

security and fraud cyber crime security and fraud cyber crime
2.0K
Security & Fraud

FBI Charges Russian National With Running Online Hacker Marketplace

How Software Companies Can Monetize Payments How Software Companies Can Monetize Payments
1.9K
Payments Innovation

Merchants, PayFacs And Monetizing Payments Flows

Trump has asked top banking officials to meet at the White House. Trump has asked top banking officials to meet at the White House.
1.9K
Coronavirus

Trump Gathers Bank Leaders To Take Temperature On Coronavirus

1.9K
Banking

Interest Rates to Pinch Alt Lenders and Digital Banks