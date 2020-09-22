B2B Payments

Basware Debuts AI Tool For Accounts Payable Automation

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Basware Debuts AI Tool For Accounts Payable Automation

To automate the transformation of machine-readable PDFs to digital invoices, Basware has rolled out SmartPDF AI in the newest expansion of its SmartPDF offering. The tool uses information taken from past invoices through a cutting-edge machine learning (ML) model, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 22) announcement.

Basware said SmartPDF AI doesn’t need any installation, manual confirmation or configuration, while it offers support in different languages.

The self-learning system makes modifications on its own if a vendor sends a bill for the first time or if a current vendor adjusts its bill formats. The artificial intelligence (AI) technology considers features like logos and fonts instead of only the text, which lets it more effectively find patterns and bolster accuracy, according to the announcement.

Basware Director of Network Solutions Sami Nikula said in the announcement that the company had a vast array of information to educate the new AI models, “allowing us to confidently achieve the targeted field level accuracy of 97 percent.”

“Once applied to a customer’s historical invoices, the AI learns and improves even more each time, but again, with very little human interaction required, saving the accounts payable team a tremendous amount of time,” Nikula said.

Basware said it’s the only digital invoicing and procure-to-pay provider that offers companies complete spend visibility through full data capture and supplier connectivity. The firm trades on the Helsinki exchange and has offices in 14 nations.

The news comes as excelerateds2p, a consulting and implementation company, joined Basware’s international partner network, per news earlier this month. excelerateds2p has conventionally had a stronger focus on those who harness SAP Ariba and SAP.

In August, news surfaced that Sievo, a procurement analytics firm, had become a part of Basware’s partner ecosystem. Sievo, which was started in 2004 in Finland, lets firms look at their spending, supervise their contracts and make forecasts for their expenses, among other features.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS TV OCTOBER SERIES: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT – B2B PAYMENTS 2021 

Banks, corporates and even regulators now recognize the imperative to modernize — not just digitize —the infrastructures and workflows that move money and data between businesses domestically and cross-border.

Together with Visa, PYMNTS invites you to a month-long series of livestreamed programs on these issues as they reshape B2B payments. Masters of modernization share insights and answer questions during a mix of intimate fireside chats and vibrant virtual roundtables.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Riskified Helps Merchants' Holiday Conversions
2.4K
SMBs

Visa On Giving SMBs A Digital-First Boost This Holiday Season

How SMBs Are Navigating The Great Cash Crunch
2.3K
SMBs

New Report: The Power Of Instant On SMBs' Financial Health

Financial Crimes Enforcement Network
2.2K
Security & Fraud

FinCEN Files Show Banks’ Use Of AI And Machine Learning Effective In KYC/AML

Scooters
2.1K
Business

Lime CFO On Driving Profits From Scooters

2.0K
Artificial Intelligence

Taking AI Beyond Fraud Prevention And Into The Realm Of Smart Payments Routing

Middle East startup business
1.9K
Digital Payments

Why Cash Is No Longer King In The Country Of Jordan

Chinese flag
1.9K
International

Big Tech, Payments Firms May Be Targets Of China's 'Blacklist'

TikTok Sale Stalls Over Uncertainty If App's Core Programming Is Included
1.8K
1
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Oracle And Walmart Could Pay $12B For TikTok Stake Under Deal Trump Endorses

Is California’s IoT Legislation A Step Too Far?
1.8K
Biometrics

Chinese Consumers Slow To Adopt Pay By Face

HSBC To Staff: Stay Off Bank’s Social Media Accounts
1.8K
Security & Fraud

HSBC To Staff: Stay Off Bank’s Social Media Accounts

1.8K
B2B Payments

ECS Fin To Test Apifiny's Blockchain Program

1.8K
B2B Payments

Western Union Teams With Isabel Group To Offer Payments In Belgium

1.7K
B2B Payments

Cape Debuts 'Recession Fighting' Credit Card

1.7K
1
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Australian Man Sentenced For Mining Crypto On Gov’t Supercomputers; Oil Fund Claims 600 BTC Among World's Largest Sovereign Wealth Fund

SMBs, survival, bankruptcy, cash on hand, coronavirus, economy, National Bureau Of Economic Research, news
1.6K
Economy

Does The Merchant And Consumers' Disconnect On The Pandemic’s Length Signal Trouble?