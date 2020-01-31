B2B Payments

Billtrust Teams Up With CSI On B2B Payment Automation

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Billtrust Teams Up With CSI On B2B Payment Automation

Billtrust, an accounts receivable (AR) automation and B2B order-to-cash solution company, has announced that it’s partnered with Corporate Spending Innovations (CSI) and integrated it into Billtrust’s Business Payments Network (BPN), to help customers automate the delivery of payments to suppliers around the network, according to a release.   

Also, CSI is going to provide BPN with access to different financial institutions that also operate on the platform. BPN is a supplier-driven platform that facilitates electronic payment delivery and allows both corporate buyers and financial clients to deliver their payments directly into a suppliers’ acceptance platform.

“BPN allows complex financial and payment data to seamlessly come together at scale while providing reconciliation to suppliers and buyers. Participating buyers and financial institutions can also facilitate payment automation with access to BPN’s supplier directory, a transparent listing of supplier payment preferences,” the release said.

Nick Babinsky, the vice president and general manager, Business Payments Network at Billtrust, said that he looks forward to a fortuitous partnership with CSI.

“We’ve long recognized CSI as an AP innovator that continually increases volume to suppliers in our network,” Babinsky said. “We’re thrilled to formally announce that we are partnering with CSI as they expand BPN supplier access to their corporate customers and financial institutions.”

BPN, which was founded in 2018, has been steadily expanding and growing suppliers and network partners. More than one million transactions have passed through the network, as well as invoices with a pay total of more than $275 billion.

“Seamlessly integrating with Billtrust’s Business Payments Network offers our customers more opportunities to deliver supplier payments and strengthen trade relationships,” said David Disque, President, CSI. “Billtrust is the premier provider of accounts receivable solutions and has revolutionized digital B2B payments with BPN, so I’m very pleased to add them to our growing list of strategic technology partners.”

CSI has a number of features for its payments platform, including “CSI Paysystems, CSI Travel, CSI Go, CSI Connect, CSI Invoice, global-fleet fuel cards, and white-label licensing for banks.”

——————————–

Featured PYMNTS Study: 

Despite consumers’ affinity for instant payments, many state and local governments use legacy methods like paper checks for disbursing funds to consumers. In the new State And Local Government Disbursements Report, PYMNTS talks with representatives from local governments in Oregon, Tennessee and Texas to find out why checks persist and what it will take to replace them.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

3.8K
Accounts Payable

What U.S. Bank Is Doing To Drive Virtual Card Adoption

3.7K
Digital Banking

Helping FIs Develop Their ‘FinTech Sense’

3.6K
Digital Banking

BMO On Taking A Digital-First Approach To Retail Banking

Bitcoin Daily: India Gov’t Makes Blockchain Regulation Recommendation; Bitfinex Ordered To Freeze $860K Of Bitcoin Paid By Ransomware Attack Victim Bitcoin Daily: India Gov’t Makes Blockchain Regulation Recommendation; Bitfinex Ordered To Freeze $860K Of Bitcoin Paid By Ransomware Attack Victim
3.3K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: India Gov’t Makes Blockchain Regulation Recommendation; Bitfinex Ordered To Freeze $860K Of Bitcoin Paid By Ransomware Attack Victim

economic impact economic impact
2.9K
International

Why The Coronavirus May Dwarf SARS’ $40B Economic Toll

travel payment travel payment
2.9K
Podcasts

Fiserv: Payments Will Decide Travel Industry’s Winners And Losers In The 2020s

beyond-meat-beyond-burger-lawsuit beyond-meat-beyond-burger-lawsuit
2.8K
Investments

Legal Woes Threaten To Ground Beyond Meat’s Stock

credit cards credit cards
2.8K
Payment Methods

Adyen Lands Payments Deal For Subway In US, Canada

Bitcoin Daily: Ukraine Regulator To Scrutinize Crypto Sales Above $1,200; Big-Name Telegram Investors Shown In SEC Documents Bitcoin Daily: Ukraine Regulator To Scrutinize Crypto Sales Above $1,200; Big-Name Telegram Investors Shown In SEC Documents
2.7K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Ukraine Regulator To Scrutinize Crypto Sales Above $1,200; Big-Name Telegram Investors Shown In SEC Documents

bitcoin, dark web, illegal activity, cryptocurrency, cyberattacks, news bitcoin, dark web, illegal activity, cryptocurrency, cyberattacks, news
2.6K
Bitcoin

Shady Bitcoin Transactions Hit All-Time High

USA Technologies USA Technologies
2.5K
Unattended Retail

USAT: For Unattended Retail, The Tech’s The Limit

Challenger Bank Praxia Fails In Greece Challenger Bank Praxia Fails In Greece
2.5K
B2B Payments

Challenger Bank Praxia Fails In Greece

robocalls-lawsuit-voip robocalls-lawsuit-voip
2.3K
Security & Fraud

US Gov’t Sues Firms, Individuals For Fraudulent Robocalls

4Q wearables iPhone 4Q wearables iPhone
2.2K
Apple

Apple CEO Says Apple Card, Installment Plans Juiced iPhone Sales

Mastercard video Karen Webster Mastercard video Karen Webster
2.2K
Mastercard

Mastercard And TabaPay On Accelerating Instant Payments