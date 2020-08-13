B2B Payments

Corporate Card Firm Ramp Offers Expense Management Tools

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
expense management

Ramp, a corporate card startup, has launched an expansion of its software business by allowing any customer to make use of its card-integrated expansion management software, a press release says.

That means a broadening of the company’s initial purpose as a simple cash-back corporate card provider.

The company aims to provide both expense software and cards, instead of having companies use different teams for each one as has been done before. That tightens the loop between spend and expense management, the release says, and can save customers around five days each month.

Now, the expansion will let users access the benefits of Ramp’s ability to do away with duplicate and other needless expenses, which can help to cut down on expenses overall, the company says. The idea was to help spend-centered companies boost revenue from customers using cards without the expenses also coming from that same source.

The option to streamline that kind of payment could be a boost for companies that rely on users putting their cards down to pay at gas stations, restaurants and other businesses.

The new updates have been in development for months, with some customers doing trials for the project since March, the release says. Ramp has slowly been expanding access to it since then.

Ramp Co-Founder and CEO Eric Glyman spoke with PYMNTS in February about the need for commercial card products to keep spending trending upward. He said there’s often a lot of wasted spending among companies with around 40 to 250 employees in particular, which sees them trying to grow revenue at the expense of a discerning finance team keeping track of what doesn’t need to be spent.

In particular, Glyman singled out software spending as an area where a lot of wasteful spending went on, with companies wasting money on duplicate subscriptions and spending too much in general.

——————————

New PYMNTS Report: The CFO’s Guide To Digitizing B2B Payments – August 2020 

The CFO’s Guide To Digitizing B2B Payments, a PYMNTS and Comdata collaboration, examines how companies are updating their AP approaches to protect their cash flows, support their vendors and enable their financial departments to operate remotely.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Instacart
3.9K
Delivery

Instacart-Walmart Delivery Pact Heats Up Online Grocery Wars

Payments Orchestration Is Opening New Markets
3.8K
Payment Methods

Payments Orchestration Is Opening New Markets

Infermedica AI 93 Pct Accurate In IDing Illnesses
2.9K
Healthcare

How The Game Of 20 Questions Inspired The Tech To Help Doctors Digitally Triage Patients

Hotel Robots Become Frontline Workers
2.6K
Innovation

Hotel Robots Become Frontline Workers As Pandemic Grinds On

Digital Approaches To Commerce And Disbursements
2.4K
Today In Data

Digital Approaches To Commerce And Disbursements

Stripe Appoints General Motors Veteran To CFO Role
2.2K
Personnel

GM CFO Jumps Ship For CFO Role At Stripe

2.2K
B2B Payments

Visa: Forging A ‘Network Of Networks’ To Modernize B2B Payments

Klarna Enables Google Pay For In-Store Purchases
2.2K
Buy Now Pay Later

Klarna Enables Google Pay For In-Store US Purchases

Tencent
2.0K
Earnings

FinTech Services Boost Tencent In Q2

cross-border payments
1.9K
B2B Payments

Ascendant Joins Up With SWIFT Network For Cross-Border Benefits

1.8K
Digital Payments

RecargaPay: From Mobile Top-Ups To Mobile Financial Services Ecosystem

Could Blockchain Boost Private-Market Liquidity?
1.8K
Blockchain

tZero CEO: Blockchain Can Boost Private Market Liquidity Amid The Pandemic

1.8K
1
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: India Sees Rise In Fake Crypto Wallet Scams; Crypto Exchanges Vulnerable In How They Hold User Funds

Amex Negotiating To Buy SMB Lender Kabbage
1.8K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

American Express Reportedly Close To Buying SMB Lender Kabbage For Up To $850M

Uber
1.8K
Ridesharing

Uber Plans To Temporarily Shutter Ride-Hailing Service In California