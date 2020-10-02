Online shopping software firm Easyship has become part of the Shopify Plus Technology Partner Program, which provides retailers with access to business solutions, according to a Thursday (Oct. 1) announcement.

"With the continued growth of eCommerce, we’re positioned to ensure merchants have the multi-courier shipping technology necessary to meet increasing customer expectations,” Easyship Co-founder Tommaso Tamburnotti said in the announcement. “Shopify Plus merchants can now enjoy the enterprise logistics and fulfillment support needed to increase sales and ensure customer satisfaction, from checkout to delivery.”

Retailers that harness Shopify Plus and Easyship can utilize Easyship’s complete product collection.

In addition, Easyship says merchants can “sell at scale” and own the experience following a client’s purchase by combining Essyship's omnichannel shipping technology with the multi-channel platform of Shopify Plus.

As it stands, Easyship says that thousands of clients on Shopify and Shopify Plus have harnessed the Easyship connection to grow their operations.

Loren Padelford, GM of Shopify Plus, said in the announcement that the Shopify Plus Certified App initiative is meant to handle the high-level needs of the world’s quickest-scaling brands. "We're happy to welcome Easyship to the program, bringing their insight and experience in logistics and fulfillment to the Plus merchant community,” he said in the announcement.

In July, Kustomer unveiled an arrangement with Shopify that the New York-based company hoped would grow the reach of its customer relationship management (CRM) infrastructure. Shopify tapped Kustomer as “an enterprise customer service CRM platform in the Shopify Plus Certified App Program,” according to a press release from Kustomer at the time.

Merchants were to have the capacity to connect with Kustomer’s technology in “one click” via a new “enhanced integration,” according to the company. Merchants on Shopify Plus also gained the ability to expediently locate Shopify invoices as required and have conversations based on the information.