B2B Payments

Neobank Joust Targets Freelancers With New App

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
freelancer

Neobank startup Joust is rolling out a new banking app to help freelancers and self-employed people manage their businesses, the company announced on Wednesday (Jan. 29).

The app was designed using input from customers and features an analytical dashboard, Joust Visa debit card management, invoice creation, payments and more. Additional features will be introduced throughout 2020.

Joust Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Lamine Zarrad said the Joust app first launched in beta, where the startup “dug deep” to tap into customer feedback.

He added that customers of Joust are “risk-takers who want one place to easily manage their finances.” Feedback indicated that people wanted a “modern, streamlined user experience, ways to quickly visualize their finances, and manage clients, income and payments.” 

The new features complement PayArmour, Joust’s invoice-guaranteeing product that covers unpaid client invoices. Joust accounts are also FDIC-insured and are combined with a merchant account.

There are approximately 57 million freelancers in the U.S. and by 2027, more than 50 percent of the country’s workforce is anticipated to freelance in some manner, according to 2019 data by Upwork and the Freelancers Union. This legion of independent workers has different financial needs. Client management, payments options and minimizing irregular income are just a few issues the Joust app tackles.

The intuitive banking app enables users to move seamlessly from one function to the next. The dashboard can be personalized and offers account analytics, invoice information, and bill pay services. Launched in 2019, the Joust Visa debit card can also be managed within the app.

Upcoming features rolling out this year include P2P payments, savings goals and remittances, direct deposit, invoice estimate creation, and payment reminders.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Joust is available in all 50 states. The Joust app is available for download on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

In August, Joust raised $2.6 million in a seed funding round led by PTB Ventures, with help from Accion Venture Lab, Financial Venture Studio and Techstars.

——————————–

Featured PYMNTS Study: 

With eyes on lowering costs to improving cash flow, 85 percent of U.S. firms plan to make real-time payments integral to their operations within three years. However, some firms still feel technical barriers stand in the way. In the January 2020 Making Real-Time Payments A Reality Study, PYMNTS surveyed more than 500 financial executives to examine what it will take to channel RTP interest into real-world adoption. Here’s what we learned.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

video game cartridges video game cartridges
3.8K
eCommerce

As Classic Video Games Turn Into Collectibles, Can eCommerce Keep Up?

After Death, Kobe Bryant’s Business Legacy Lives On After Death, Kobe Bryant’s Business Legacy Lives On
3.7K
Investments

Kobe Bryant’s VC Firm Holds More Than $2B In Assets

The Vitamin Shoppe The Vitamin Shoppe
3.5K
Retail

Vitamin Shoppe Opens Stores Inside Nine LA Fitness Gyms

cross-border payments cross-border payments
3.4K
Investments

Visa Joins $80M Round For Currencycloud

Proposed Dean Foods And Dairy Farmers Of America Merger Scrutinized By Regulators Proposed Dean Foods And Dairy Farmers Of America Merger Scrutinized By Regulators
3.4K
ANTITRUST

Antitrust Regulators Investigate Proposed Dairy Megamerger

3.3K
B2B Payments

Fraudsters Try New Spins On The BEC Scam

Domino's pizza app Domino's pizza app
3.2K
Restaurant innovation

What Domino’s Mobile Slice Says About The New QSR World

3.2K
Accounts Payable

What U.S. Bank Is Doing To Drive Virtual Card Adoption

2.9K
Digital Banking

Helping FIs Develop Their ‘FinTech Sense’

The EU will look at implementing new rules on antitrust. The EU will look at implementing new rules on antitrust.
2.9K
Europe

New EU Policy Pushes For Data Sharing To Foster Blockchain, AI Use

Bird eScooter Bird eScooter
2.7K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Bird Buys eScooter Competitor Circ

Codat, Temenos, banking, small medium enterprises, SMEs, B2B, API, partnerships Codat, Temenos, banking, small medium enterprises, SMEs, B2B, API, partnerships
2.7K
B2B Payments

Codat, Temenos Partner For Bank, SMB Alliance

2.7K
Investments

Monzo Courts SoftBank As Part Of £100M Capital Raise

2.7K
CFPB

CFPB’s 2020: Drawing A Bead On Abusive Practices — And States’ Activities

Commerce Bank, Progressive Insurance Visa Commerce Bank, Progressive Insurance Visa
2.7K
VISA

Commerce Bank, Progressive and Visa Team On Real-Time Insurance Payouts