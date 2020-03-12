Nvoicepay Tackles Auto Dealership AP Automation

Procede Software, which works in heavy duty and commercial auto dealer management systems and solutions, will team up with Nvoicepay to make strides in payment automation for dealerships, according to a press release.

The two companies will use “intuitive cloud-based software and comprehensive services” to simplify payments for dealerships, making invoice processing easier for accounts payable (AP) teams via automation.

Larry Kettler, CEO at Procede Software, said he was excited to bring customers an easier method of payments, and he said Nvoicepay’s esteemed reputation made the company a natural choice for the job.

Procede Software said the partnership would provide customers with new services like minimal human touchpoints, reduced costs and improved bottom line results when payments are being made. According to the press release, Nvoicepay can handle environments with multiple hierarchies, workflow approvals, locations and bank accounts, as well as on-demand reporting.

Karla Friede, CEO of Nvoicepay, said the automation of all payments would have the effect of streamlining the effort that goes into manual payments handling. That way, those in charge would have more free time to focus on more important tasks.

The press release states that Procede Software realized over time that dealerships needed a simple, secure way to collect and maintain vendor payment data. That will happen under the new partnership through a “secure process,” which would eliminate risks from locally storing such data.

The Nvoicepay Payment Automation Integration with Excede is now available to all Procede Software customers.

Nvoicepay was purchased last year by FLEETCOR, the corporate and fuel payments company, which expanded FLEETCOR’s payment capabilities to include more automated payment options and indicated a focus on modernizing payment in general. The acquisition was the latest in a series for FLEETCOR, which said it thrives on such collaborations.

“We’re trying to bring flexibility to the buyer and supplier, not only in how they make payments, but also receive payments — the timing and quality of payments in how they make and receive them,” said FLEETCOR Group President of Commercial Payments Kurt Adams. “That’s the most simplistic form of how we’re looking at the world.”