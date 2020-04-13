OSAS Launches ERP For Field Service Firms

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution company OSAS is coming out with a new program, Traverse Global Service, which will allow companies working in food service, industrial equipment and other field work industries to improve their services, according to a press release.

Traverse Global Service will provide new ways for companies to work with field service, commercial installation and equipment maintenance, which could cut down on time for scheduling and dispatching, inventory and quoting. It will allow for a better integration with business functions for sales, distribution, accounting and reporting for financial stats, the release stated.

Traverse Global Service will also automate parts of the process and use conversions to make everything easier for users, the release stated. Work order management and preventative maintenance will be included in the program’s arsenal.

HVAC, electric contractors and garage door installers, along with any business that uses workers out in the field, will benefit from the new program, OSAS said in the release.

The program will also include real-time data that determines what is needed during quoting in order to complete orders quicker. Easy access to customer information and history will expedite the process.

OSAS CEO Dr. Michael Bertini said the introduction of Traverse Global Service was intended to fill what he called a gap in the market for programs to help with full-service ERP work that could do everything all at once.

Such integration and speeding up of processes are the norms these days as people work to make technology flow in a way that works out the kinks and cuts out unnecessary third parties and middlemen.

With the financial close process, some chief financial officers are reconsidering the necessity of having a traditional finance department at all. Their logic is that new data integration technology can automate much of what was once done manually in years past.

As a result of the easier processing, employees can then be freed up for other tasks more important than banal number crunching.