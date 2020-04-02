In a move that brings its OPSTrax parts procurement technology to Android and iOS devices, Overall Parts Solutions (OPS) has rolled out TraxMobile, according to an announcement.

The company sped up the release of the app as the collision repair vertical encounters new workflow challenges.

OPS CEO and Co-Founder Nick Bossinakis said in the announcement, “TraxMobile puts the power of OPSTrax in the palm of the shop managers’ hands, allowing them to conduct all aspects of parts procurement remotely while standardizing shop workflow. The OPS team is dedicated to continued innovation to support the evolving needs of our industry. In a time when working remotely has become the new normal, TraxMobile enables shops to manage procurement efficiently without being tethered to a desk and computer.”

TraxMobile lets collision repair shop managers get a hold of important OPSTrax parts procurement features remotely via their tablets and phones. With TraxMobile’s electronic ordering, shop managers can get up-front “Buy Now” pricing on incentive parts from a wide array of OPS suppliers.

TraxMobile also provides instant push notifications for supplier responses as well as shipment and delivery confirmations. A streamlined parts return feature lets users send suppliers quick electronic parts return requests while providing users the ability to schedule, monitor and get return credits. In addition, a photo ordering feature lets shops send parts orders and make electronic data out of hardcopy jobs.

The technology is the companion to OPSTrax, which the company said is “the universal standard for parts procurement and management that allows shops to easily access estimate information and place multiple parts orders to their selected parts suppliers.”

The app is available for download on Google Play for Android applications and on the Apple App store for iOS.

OPS offers customized technology to bolster productivity, performance and profitability in the auto collision repair vertical, per the announcement.

