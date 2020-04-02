B2B Payments

Overall Parts Solutions Mobilizes Procurement Platform

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Procurement

In a move that brings its OPSTrax parts procurement technology to Android and iOS devices, Overall Parts Solutions (OPS) has rolled out TraxMobile, according to an announcement.

The company sped up the release of the app as the collision repair vertical encounters new workflow challenges.

OPS CEO and Co-Founder Nick Bossinakis said in the announcement, “TraxMobile puts the power of OPSTrax in the palm of the shop managers’ hands, allowing them to conduct all aspects of parts procurement remotely while standardizing shop workflow. The OPS team is dedicated to continued innovation to support the evolving needs of our industry. In a time when working remotely has become the new normal, TraxMobile enables shops to manage procurement efficiently without being tethered to a desk and computer.”

TraxMobile lets collision repair shop managers get a hold of important OPSTrax parts procurement features remotely via their tablets and phones. With TraxMobile’s electronic ordering, shop managers can get up-front “Buy Now” pricing on incentive parts from a wide array of OPS suppliers.

TraxMobile also provides instant push notifications for supplier responses as well as shipment and delivery confirmations. A streamlined parts return feature lets users send suppliers quick electronic parts return requests while providing users the ability to schedule, monitor and get return credits. In addition, a photo ordering feature lets shops send parts orders and make electronic data out of hardcopy jobs.

The technology is the companion to OPSTrax, which the company said is “the universal standard for parts procurement and management that allows shops to easily access estimate information and place multiple parts orders to their selected parts suppliers.”

The app is available for download on Google Play for Android applications and on the Apple App store for iOS.

OPS offers customized technology to bolster productivity, performance and profitability in the auto collision repair vertical, per the announcement.

In separate news, scoutbee, the supplier discovery platform, recently notched $60 million in a Atomico-led Series B funding round. The platform provides methods for suppliers and purchasers to link up globally.

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: MARCH 2020 B2B API TRACKER  

B2B APIs aren’t just for large enterprises anymore — middle-market firms and SMBs now realize their potential for enabling low-cost access to real-time payments and account data. But those capabilities are only the tip of the API iceberg, says HSBC global head of liquidity and cash management Diane Reyes. In this month’s B2B API Tracker, Reyes explains how the next wave of banking APIs could fight payments fraud and proactively alert middle-market treasurers to investment opportunities.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Neiman Marcus will furlough workers as the coronavirus takes a toll. Neiman Marcus will furlough workers as the coronavirus takes a toll.
5.1K
Retail

Neiman Marcus To Stay Closed Through April 30; Lays Off Workers

Manufacturing Manufacturing
4.9K
International

China’s Purchasing Managers Index Rallies Amid Relaxed Controls

Cuts staff, consolidates offices Cuts staff, consolidates offices
4.9K
Coronavirus

Lender Kabbage Furloughs Workers, Warns Of SMB Cash Shortfall

Some U.K. firms are still delivering despite calls to cease due to the virus. Some U.K. firms are still delivering despite calls to cease due to the virus.
4.0K
Coronavirus

UK Retailers Under Fire For Nonessential eCommerce

PayPal Offers Relief For Merchants PayPal Offers Relief For Merchants
3.8K
Coronavirus

PayPal Relaxes Fees, Response Rules For Merchants

Neiman Marcus, JOANN Team Up To Battle COVID-19 Neiman Marcus, JOANN Team Up To Battle COVID-19
3.8K
Coronavirus

How Neiman Marcus Got Into The Medical Mask-Making Business

Burger King's parent company will defer rent and offer bonuses. Burger King's parent company will defer rent and offer bonuses.
3.8K
Coronavirus

North American Burger King Franchisees Get Rent Break, Cash Help

digital banking digital banking
3.5K
Investments

Japanese FinTech Kyash Notches $45M Despite Pandemic

20 Payments Execs On COVID-19's Ripple Effects 20 Payments Execs On COVID-19's Ripple Effects
3.4K
Coronavirus

20 Payments Execs On COVID-19’s Ripple Effects — And Taming The Next Black Swan

Visa Sees Transaction Volume Nosedive During Coronavirus Crisis Visa Sees Transaction Volume Nosedive During Coronavirus Crisis
3.3K
VISA

Visa Transaction Volumes Take Coronavirus Hit

uber eats, supermarkets, grocery, delivery, france, spain, brazil, coronavirus, uber eats, supermarkets, grocery, delivery, france, spain, brazil, coronavirus,
3.3K
Delivery

Uber Eats Moves Into On-Demand Grocery Delivery

Spurring Car Sales As COVID-19 Hits Automakers Spurring Car Sales As COVID-19 Hits Automakers
3.2K
Coronavirus

Automakers Push Payments Off 120 Days To Jump Start New Car Sales

Monzo CEO To Forego Salary Amid Coronavirus Monzo CEO To Forego Salary Amid Coronavirus
3.1K
Coronavirus

London’s Monzo CEO To Forgo Salary As Workers Face Furlough

Coronavirus Closures Affect 630K Retail Businesses Coronavirus Closures Affect 630K Retail Businesses
3.0K
Retail

Coronavirus Closures Affect 630K Retail Businesses

2.9K
Digital-First Banking

Walking Omnichannel Banking’s Privacy Fine Line