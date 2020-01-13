B2B Payments

Senate Affirms Trump’s Jovita Carranza As SBA Chief

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Trump, Senate, Jovita Carranza, treasury, small business administration, SBA, chief, bipartisan, business to business, B2B

President Trump has tapped Jovita Carranza to lead the Small Business Administration (SBA), a move confirmed by the Senate in a bipartisan 88-5 vote, The Hill reported.

Treasurer Carranza’s professional life was mostly at UPS, where she rose from loading trucks to becoming the company’s highest-ranked Latina in its history. Carranza served under President George W. Bush as the SBA’s deputy administrator, and was supported by the business community to head the SBA as its chief. In her role as U.S. Treasurer since 2017, Carranza was an advisor to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

As head of the SBA, Carranza will be the highest-ranking Latina official in Trump’s Cabinet, and is the first permanent head of the SBA in nearly a year. She said during her confirmation hearing that she would “put particular emphasis on opening more doors for women and for entrepreneurs in underserved communities, including military families and veterans,” adding that she “will be a tireless advocate in the Cabinet for small businesses.”

Prior to the vote on Jan. 7, Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, said that he anticipates collaborating with Carranza “to modernize our existing programs, to meet the challenges that we have before us and [work] toward solutions that ensure that small businesses have access to the resources they need to start, to grow and to empower our nation at large.”

Committee member Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) pointed to the necessity of having a strong leader at the SBA, as small business owners become more integrated. He added that he is “optimistic that Treasurer Carranza can be the leader and advocate that [the] SBA and American small businesses need right now.”

Business organizations said in a letter to senators that “having Senate-confirmed leadership of the SBA will help to ensure that the department’s programs, that provide small businesses with access to capital and disaster assistance, are working effectively.” Groups that signed the letter include the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the International Franchise Association, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) and the National Association of Realtors. 

“Her coming on board provides that leadership continuity that’s needed,” said Tom Sullivan, VP of small business policy at the U.S. Chamber, who also served at the SBA during Carranza’s time as deputy administrator.

Even business groups critical of Trump’s tax law expressed support of Carranza.

“This is a fresh opportunity for the administration to refocus on issues or measures that could actually help small businesses,” said Frank Knapp, co-chair of Businesses for Responsible Tax Reform.

Trump announced in March that Carranza was his pick for the SBA following the departure of Linda McMahon, the SBA’s chief at the time. Carranza is stepping in at a controversial time for the SBA, surrounding its 7(a) small business lending program.

——————————–

Upcoming PYMNTS Virtual Event:

Join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster and Amy Parsons, SVP of Global Acceptance, Discover Financial Services on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM (ET) to learn the ways merchants can meet consumer expectations with payments technology available today — and how they can prepare for the future.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Tesla Tesla
3.5K
Safety and Security

Tesla Invites Hackers To Compete For $1M In Cash And Prizes

PBOC Making Progress Toward Digital Coin PBOC Making Progress Toward Digital Coin
3.1K
Cryptocurrency

China’s Central Bank Moves Closer To Digital Coin Launch

Travelex Checking Computers For Ransomware Travelex Checking Computers For Ransomware
2.4K
Security & Fraud

Travelex Checking Employees’ Computers For Signs Of Ransomware

After PayPal Pays $4B For Honey, Amazon Tells Users To Uninstall It After PayPal Pays $4B For Honey, Amazon Tells Users To Uninstall It
2.4K
Amazon

Amazon Warns That PayPal’s Honey Poses ‘Security Issue’

Aflac Acquisition Targets Mid-Market Financing Aflac Acquisition Targets Mid-Market Financing
2.3K
B2B Payments

Aflac Acquisition Targets Mid-Market Financing

2.3K
Commerce Connected

This Week In Payments: Feeding The Hunger For Innovation, Sometimes Literally

2.3K
Retail

How Mom-and-Pops Can Survive Retail’s Apocalypse

Big Brands Are Cutting Ties With Amazon Big Brands Are Cutting Ties With Amazon
2.2K
Amazon

Big Brands Are Cutting Ties With Amazon

IoT, connected cars, voice-activated commerce IoT, connected cars, voice-activated commerce
2.2K
Voice Activation

Fiserv: Why Gas Is Just The Start Of What Alexa Will Pay For

Giving Financial Independence The Royal Treatment Giving Financial Independence The Royal Treatment
2.1K
International

Giving Financial Independence The Royal Treatment

2.1K
VISA

Visa: Road-Tripping Into Connected Commerce’s Future

2.1K
Intelligence of Things

Why An API May Be The Ticket To Solving Public Transit’s Cash Flow Jam

A New B2B FinTech Unicorn, More Funding Ahead A New B2B FinTech Unicorn, More Funding Ahead
2.1K
B2B Payments

A New B2B FinTech Unicorn, And More Funding Ahead

Just Eat Just Eat
2.0K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Takeaway Wins Bid For UK’s Just Eat With $8B Share Offer

US Companies Reporting Losses Nears 40 Pct US Companies Reporting Losses Nears 40 Pct
1.9K
Investments

Forty Percent Of US-Listed Companies Report Losses