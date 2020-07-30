B2B Payments

Spend Management Firm Center Unveils Card, QuickBooks Integration

Corporate spend management company Center unveiled a Mastercard-powered Center® Corporate Credit Card and a QuickBooks Online Connector on Thursday (July 30). The firm said the new functions will let finance departments bolster accounting accuracy, receive working capital, and accelerate expense deployments, according to an announcement.

The Comdata, Inc.-issued Center® Corporate Credit Card program is offered with Center Expense software that assists companies in monitoring and handling spend from review to approval and reporting. The company comes with uncomplex and adaptable card management to put expense rules and spend restrictions into place.

The company said the card comes with acceptance around the globe at 35.9 million places where Mastercard is accepted and has smart fraud monitoring, with the inclusion of mobile alerts when a problem emerges. Also the company said the card comes with “flexible and interest-free payment options.”

In addition, Center now provides a straight connection to accounting software platform QuickBooks® Online. Through the new feature, clients of Center can configure their expense software quickly and automatically sync their expenditure information to QuickBooks. As a result, they can get rid of the manual data input and accounting mishaps that take place with usual expenditure control technology.

Center Co-Founder and CEO Naveen Singh said in the announcement, “The new features we are announcing today, CenterCard Credit and the QuickBooks Online Connector, in combination with Center Expense software, help organizations gain immediate visibility into business expenses to effectively manage cash flow, control costs, and invest in resources.”

In separate news, Really Simple Systems, a customer relationship management (CRM) company, debuted an eInvoice technology meant to connect with QuickBooks Online per a press release last September.

The company was connecting to the online accounting software to automate invoice creation. In addition, the connection updates client data in QuickBooks by harnessing information in Real Simple Systems’ CRM platform, letting companies simplify the sale-to-invoice procedure.

