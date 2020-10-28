Today in B2B payments, accounts payable automation firm CPS finds a buyer. Plus, a new FinTech, OpenEnvoy, launches to combat B2B payments fraud, while PCMI collaborates on B2B payments automation, and OpenPayd launches an FX-as-a-Service solution.

REPAY Inks Deal For B2B AP Automation Firm CPS

Vertically integrated payment provider REPAY Holdings Corporation has inked a definitive deal to buy CPS Payment Services for as much as $93 million, with a payment of $78 million at closing, according to a Tuesday (Oct. 27) announcement. REPAY’s acquisition of CPS will be financed with cash on hand, while the transaction is anticipated to close in Q4 2020 “subject to certain customary closing conditions,” according to the announcement.

OpenEnvoy Launches To Provide B2B Invoice Auditing

To help businesses only pay for what they have agreed to buy, OpenEnvoy has been established to offer invoice auditing without intervention. The firm is focused on safeguarding businesses from being charged too much by vendors, according to a Tuesday (Oct. 27) announcement. OpenEnvoy contrasts invoices to originating proposals, purchase orders, estimates or bids. The accounts payable (AP) workforce is alerted when differences are discovered. Advanced workflow automation functions enable connection to the client’s back-office technology.

PCMI, Infintech Partner On Automated B2B Payments

PCMI is partnering with Infintech in order to create a new automated process that makes it easier for dealers and administrators to streamline B2B payments, the companies announced in a Tuesday (Oct. 27) press release . Infintech's payment gateway will be integrated with the PCMI Policy Claim and Reporting Solutions (PCRS) platform. According to the release, this will let administrators support ACH and integrated credit cards from dealers. The transactions are immediate, the release says, and the the PCRS Agent platform gives an updated online status to help simplify the month-end process and give information on payments and commissions.

OpenPayd Debuts Access To Quick Foreign Exchange Payments