B2B Payments

Today In B2B Payments: A New FinTech Launches, And CPS Finds A Buyer

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
invoice payments

Today in B2B payments, accounts payable automation firm CPS finds a buyer. Plus, a new FinTech, OpenEnvoy, launches to combat B2B payments fraud, while PCMI collaborates on B2B payments automation, and OpenPayd launches an FX-as-a-Service solution.

REPAY Inks Deal For B2B AP Automation Firm CPS

Vertically integrated payment provider REPAY Holdings Corporation has inked a definitive deal to buy CPS Payment Services for as much as $93 million, with a payment of $78 million at closing, according to a Tuesday (Oct. 27) announcement. REPAY’s acquisition of CPS will be financed with cash on hand, while the transaction is anticipated to close in Q4 2020 “subject to certain customary closing conditions,” according to the announcement.

OpenEnvoy Launches To Provide B2B Invoice Auditing

To help businesses only pay for what they have agreed to buy, OpenEnvoy has been established to offer invoice auditing without intervention. The firm is focused on safeguarding businesses from being charged too much by vendors, according to a Tuesday (Oct. 27) announcement. OpenEnvoy contrasts invoices to originating proposals, purchase orders, estimates or bids. The accounts payable (AP) workforce is alerted when differences are discovered. Advanced workflow automation functions enable connection to the client’s back-office technology.

PCMI, Infintech Partner On Automated B2B Payments

OpenPayd Debuts Access To Quick Foreign Exchange Payments

——————————

NEW PYMNTS DATA: HOW WE SHOP – SEPTEMBER 2020 

The How We Shop Report, a PYMNTS collaboration with PayPal, aims to understand how consumers of all ages and incomes are shifting to shopping and paying online in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our research builds on a series of studies conducted since March, surveying more than 16,000 consumers on how their shopping habits and payments preferences are changing as the crisis continues. This report focuses on our latest survey of 2,163 respondents and examines how their increased appetite for online commerce and digital touchless methods, such as QR codes, contactless cards and digital wallets, is poised to shape the post-pandemic economy.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

postmates, LA Rams, real time delivery
8.0K
Retail

Postmates Launches On-Demand Shop Selling LA Rams Gear

2.7K
B2B Payments

Chase’s Neukirchen: QuickAccept First Step To Building SMB Ecosystem

2.5K
eCommerce

Ahold Delhaize CIO: Online Sales Way Up; Will Retreat Post-COVID

2.4K
B2B Payments

Bain Capital Ventures: 2020 Is B2B Payments’ Breakout Year

Bitcoin Daily: Bahamas Takes Digital Sand Dollar Nationwide; J.P. Morgan Sees Upside In Bitcoin If It Competes With Gold; Crypto Customers Pour $586M In New Deposits Into Silvergate Bank In 3Q
2.2K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bahamas Takes Digital Sand Dollar Nationwide; JPMC Sees Upside In Bitcoin

2.1K
Cryptocurrency

For Retail and Digital Currencies: Cryptos Today, Digital Dollars Tomorrow?

How Customers Fall Through The Cracks Of Digital Platforms
2.0K
eCommerce

How Customers Fall Through The Cracks Of Digital Platforms

1.9K
Faster Payments

Tipping Goes Digital; Why Restaurants And Their Staffs Want It

New UBS Portfolio Focuses $200M On FinTechs
1.8K
Fintech Investments

New UBS Portfolio Focuses $200M On FinTechs

Google Seeks Permission From FCC For 6 GHz Radio Experiments
1.8K
ANTITRUST

Google's Rivals Call Antitrust Case A Start For An Expanded Case

1.8K
Restaurant innovation

DoorDash Invests In Restaurant For First Time

1.8K
Investments

Rocketship Remakes Early Stage Venture Investing

omnichannel commerce
1.5K
Omnicommerce

Digital Dilettantes Don’t Cut It In Multichannel Commerce

1.5K
Economy

Locked Down And Looking Up: New Predictions On Pandemic Recovery

Verizon
1.5K
Data

Verizon, Microsoft Partner To Accelerate 5G Technology