B2B Payments

US Firms Expected To Lower Cash Holdings Amid Pandemic

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
US Firms Will Lower Cash Holdings Amid Pandemic

Businesses have responded to the pandemic by tapping into their cash reserves, as around 32 percent of businesses plan to diminish their cash holdings in the next quarter, the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) announced in a press release.

The group’s AFP Corporate Cash Indicators (CCI) also showed that there are only 24 percent of businesses intent on increasing cash holdings next quarter — a number that forecasts hard times ahead, the release stated.

The statistics do note that more companies have increased their holdings this quarter than decreased them, unlike last quarter.

But the reasons have to do with many businesses’ new pandemic-related habits of not raising much money to grow their businesses. According to the release, the companies are deploying cash mostly to offset the deterioration in business prospects and connected declines in cash flows. Over a quarter did so to offset debt.

The pandemic has increased fears from U.S. investors over the future, PYMNTS reported in March, with high debt levels and tumultuous travel and retail forecasts adding to worries about the economy.

The release stated that 48 percent of companies gathered cash in the second quarter as a defensive measure to offset the possible troubles of the pandemic. Some of the increases came from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP); only a few businesses indicated that the increases came from better general performances.

The CCI statistics show many companies are favoring safety and liquidity over yield, which shows “the elevated levels of concern amongst financial professionals and the unease with the current economic environment,” according to the release.

“Fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has caused treasury and finance leaders to resort to measures they never thought they’d have to,” said Jim Kaitz, president and CEO of AFP, according to the press release. “Ideally, we want to see companies deploy cash to invest in their business and grow the economy. In this case, they seem to be doing so to remain viable.”

——————————

New PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index – July 2020 

Staying home 24/7 has consumers turning to subscription services for both entertainment and their day-to-day needs. While that’s a great opportunity for providers, it also presents a challenge — 27.4 million consumers are looking to cancel their subscriptions because of friction and cost concerns. In the latest Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS reveals the five key features that can help companies keep subscribers loyal despite today’s challenging economic times.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

8.3K
Cloud Banking

When FIs Move To The Cloud, It Pays To Start At The Bottom

5.1K
Digital Payments

From Paper To Digital To Money On Demand: Who’ll Lead The Way?

Reshaping Of Big Tech's Antitrust Regulations
3.1K
ANTITRUST

Big Tech CEOs Will Head To Capitol Hill On Wednesday

Movile CEO On LATAMs Mobile Commerce Ecosystem
2.5K
Mobile Commerce

Movile CEO On Building Latin America’s Mobile-Commerce Ecosystem

Coronavirus Refunds: Buffalo Bills Offer Credit, Reimbursement Options To Season Ticket Holders
2.1K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: Buffalo Bills Offer Credit, Reimbursement Options To Season Ticket Holders

Bitcoin Rallies Above $8K After Two-Month Low
2.1K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Tops $10K; Malaysia SC To Expand Digital Wallet Regulations

eu-banks-q2
1.6K
Europe

EU Banks Prep For $26B In Q2 Loan Losses

How ‘Baseball In A Bubble’ Is Changing The Sport
1.6K
Coronavirus

How ‘Baseball In A Bubble’ Is Changing America’s Pastime

1.6K
Digital Payments

India’s UPI Hits $1.34B In June Transaction Volumes

Wells-Fargo-Banking-CARES-Act
1.6K
Economy

Wells Fargo CEO Calls For Cost-Saving Measures, Layoffs

1.6K
Security & Fraud

German Central Bank Seeks Tighter Change Post-Wirecard ‘Scandal’

Shellfish Industry Tries DTC Strategy
1.5K
Retail

Shellfish Industry Turns To DTC To Boost Profits

1.4K
Google

Google Faces Lawsuit In Australia Over Use Of Personal Data

The Insurance Industry’s Innovation Dilemma
1.4K
Innovation

Lemonade CFO On The Insurance Industry’s ‘Innovator’s Dilemma’

1.3K
B2B Payments

Avanti Plans Real-Time Settlement Solution For Corporate Treasurers