Today in B2B payments, credit solutions technology firm MSTS introduces its InvoiceMe feature within B2B eCommerce platform BigCommerce, while accounts payable automation FinTech Yooz expands across Europe. Plus, food and grocery B2B eCommerce platform Jumbotail lands venture capital, and Oracle ERP integrates artificial intelligence from Auditoria.AI.

MSTS Launches B2B Invoice Payments on BigCommerce

B2B payment and credit solutions company MSTS has rolled out its InvoiceMe extension for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) digital commerce platform BigCommerce, according to a Monday (Oct. 26) announcement. The extension is an alternative payment offering inside MSTS’s Credit-as-a-Service infrastructure that connects with BigCommerce and lets retailers automate invoicing as well as the extension of credit terms for corporate clients. Merchants can provide the InvoiceMe payment choice at checkout with the extension. As a result, B2B purchasers can transact through an invoice.

Yooz Rolls Out B2B AP Automation in Luxembourg, Belgium

Purchase-to-pay (P2P) automation technology firm Yooz has rolled out its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering in Luxembourg and Belgium, according to a Monday (Oct. 26) announcement. Yooz connects natively with over 250 enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and accounting technologies such as Exact, Oracle, WinBooks, SAP, Microsoft and BOB 50. It also has the designation of “Designed for NetSuite" — an initiative meant for NetSuite’s SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners. Yooz also harnesses Big Data, deep learning and artificial intelligence, according to the announcement.

B2B Grocery eMarket Jumbotail Raises $11M

Jumbotail, an online B2B marketplace for food and grocery products based in Bengaluru, India, has raised $11 million in a Series B2 round that the company plans to use for expansion, according to a report from Business Standard. The round was led by Heron Rock, and other investors included Nexus Venture Partners, Jumbofund, Siddhi Capital, Reaction Fund and Pimpernel Holdings, as well as several high-net-worth individuals and industry leaders, the report stated. The expansions will include more scaling for the B2B market to new geographies.

Oracle ERP Integrates Auditoria.AI Automation

Artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solution firm Auditoria.AI, which works with corporate finance teams, will partner with Applications Software Technology (AST) to improve automation for businesses, according to a press release. With the partnership, Auditoria.AI's SmartFlow Skills program will integrate into Oracle ERP Cloud, and it will work to help boost delivery for quick financial insights, improve serviceability and meet customer needs. AST is one of the premier implementation firms in the U.S. for Oracle ERP Cloud, the release stated. The integration aims to provide capabilities for AI-driven accounts payable (AP), accounts receivable (AR), general ledgers, and budgeting and planning.