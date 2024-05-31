Eved Adds Prepaid Card, App for TV, Film Production Expenses

Eved has added a prepaid Visa card and an accompanying mobile app to its range of payment and management solutions for the entertainment and media industry.

The EvedPay card and mobile app are designed to help companies pay for and manage day-to-day expenses involved with television and film production, the company said in a Thursday (May 30) press release.

“Our team has spent hundreds of hours consulting with industry accountants and finance managers to [ensure] we have all the features they need and new exciting features that have been on the industry dream list for years,” Talia Mashiach, CEO and founder of Eved, said in the release.

With the EvedPay card, productions can load specific dollar amounts on digital cards and physical cards that are used by production staffers, according to the release. The card can also be pushed into a user’s Google or Apple wallet.

Staffers can use the accompanying mobile app to upload receipts and other information about expenses, the release said. The app helps staffers, accountants, producers and executives maintain control over the card, facilitate approvals and reconcile expenses.

The card and the app can be used as a standalone product or integrated with the Eved web platform, which automates and centralizes the production’s management of suppliers and processing of invoices and payments, per the release.

“We are continuing to provide tools for the entertainment industry to accurately and efficiently manage the countless expenses associated with a production,” Mashiach said in the release.

