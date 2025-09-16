B2B Invoice-to-Cash KPIs Get Big Boost From AI

Highlights
Manual processes, fragmented systems and poor customer experiences cause delays, errors and high days sales outstanding, forcing AR teams to chase payments instead of driving strategy.
By orchestrating data, embedded payments and human oversight, AI flags overdue invoices, personalizes outreach, automates workflows and unifies siloed data.
Successful adoption requires a new mindset of focused use cases, measurable outcomes, governance frameworks and cross-team integration.
Watch more: From Data to Decisions: How AI Is Optimizing Invoice-to-Cash and Payments