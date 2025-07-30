Boost and FIS Partner to Facilitate Automation in B2B Payments

Boost Payment Solutions and FIS have partnered to facilitate accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP) automation for enterprise customers.

This collaboration will enable FIS customers to streamline B2B virtual card acceptance by eliminating the manual workflows associated with email-based processing, the companies said in a press release emailed to PYMNTS.

The solution is powered by the integration of Boost’s straight-through processing (STP) technology Boost Intercept into FIS’ Automated Finance suite, according to the release.

In addition to giving AR teams an automated way to accept virtual cards, the integration will offer lower-cost acceptance, enhanced remittance reporting, reduced fraud risk and streamlined reconciliation, per the release.

For AP, the integration will FIS customers access to Boost’s supplier enablement services, supplier network and STP acquiring technology, according to the release.

“By integrating Boost Intercept into the FIS ecosystem, suppliers now have access to a fully automated, scalable solution for commercial card acceptance, eliminating manual processing, accelerating cash flow and unlocking the real benefits of AR automation when it matters most,” Boost Payment Solutions Founder and CEO Dean M. Leavitt said in the release.

Boost Intercept integrates into suppliers’ existing payment systems without requiring change management or IT lift, Boost Payment Solutions Chief Financial Officer Mariana Lamson told PYMNTS in an interview posted Monday (July 28).

“The best innovations don’t necessarily disrupt; they enhance,” Lamson said. “They build on existing processes and add value.”

Chrissy Wagner, senior vice president, go to market at FIS, said in the press release that the partnership with Boost will help AR teams manage the complexity that can come with virtual card acceptance.

“FIS is uniquely positioned to solve this dynamic for the office of the CFO,” Wagner said. “This collaboration with Boost Intercept complements our solution suite, unlocking the automation and revenue acceleration our clients have come to expect and demonstrates our continued commitment to modernize the office of the CFO.”

FIS collaborates with its clients as it effects change for them, Wagner wrote in the PYMNTS eBook “The Innovation Mindset: How to Achieve It in 2025.”

“We are engaging our clients along our journey, ensuring that they are part of the solution, not just on the receiving end of it,” Wagner wrote.