Boost Says 99.96% of Transactions It Processes Meet Visa’s CEDP Requirements

Boost Payment Solutions said Wednesday (Oct. 22) that it is fully ready to support clients through Visa’s new Commercial Enhanced Data Program (CEDP) and that 99.96% of transactions processed through its platform already meet the CEDP requirements.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

CEDP, which replaces Visa’s Level 2 and Level 3 interchange structures with a new framework centered on real-time data validation, is “one of the most significant changes to interchange qualifications in decades,” Boost said in a Wednesday press release emailed to PYMNTS.

The program is designed to increase data accuracy and transparency in B2B card transactions, according to the release.

It uses machine learning to verify enhanced transaction data at the time of payment, and it rewards submissions that are complete and accurate while downgrading those that don’t meet the enhanced data standards, per the release.

“CEDP has far-reaching implications for the entire B2B payments ecosystem,” Boost Payment Solutions Founder and CEO Dean M. Leavitt said in the release. “For businesses to remain competitive, passing data is no longer enough. It needs to be correct, validated and ready for network verification every single time.”

According to the press release, Boost’s preparation for this transition ensures that its clients will receive the lowest available interchange rates at the time of processing. In addition, the company’s pre-funding model eliminates the CEDP program’s added reconciliation requirements, the release said.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

Leavitt said in the release that Boost’s approach to CEDP aligns with the company’s mission of making enterprise payments “smarter, faster and more transparent.”

“We are not just helping clients and partners comply; we are helping them thrive in a more data-driven payments environment,” Leavitt said.

Zach Lynn, head of customer data and insights at Boost Payment Solutions, wrote in the PYMNTS eBook “Headlines That Will Shape the Close of 2025” that data exchange has become non-negotiable in the payments industry.

“In today’s environment, seamless, secure data flows between buyers, suppliers and financial institutions are essential,” Lynn wrote. “Whether it is enabling real-time reconciliation or supporting advanced analytics, the ability to move and leverage data is now table stakes for any organization serious about optimizing working capital.”