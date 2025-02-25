DebtBook Debuts ‘Sizing’ Feature for Its Debt Management Solution

DebtBook, a software provider for government and nonprofit treasury teams, has a new debt management tool.

The company’s Sizing feature, announced Tuesday (Feb. 25), lets treasury departments structure, compare and analyze their financing options in-house.

“Traditionally, government and nonprofit treasury teams have had limited access to the tools necessary to model new debt issuances in-house,” DebtBook said in a news release.

“With DebtBook’s Sizing feature, treasury teams can structure new money issues, compare financing scenarios, and layer proposed issues into their existing debt portfolio — all within the same platform they use for ongoing debt management.”

According to the release, the Sizing feature lets treasury teams structure new money issues with level debt, level debt wrap and level principal structures, as well as fixed rate loans. Companies can also use the tool to get side-by-side comparison of financing scenarios.

“With the launch of Sizing, we’re giving treasury teams the keys to powerful structuring tools that help them become more strategic in their financing decisions,” said Tyler Traudt, co-founder and CEO of DebtBook.

“This feature enhances the way teams collaborate, evaluate funding options, and refine their approach to debt management — ultimately driving better outcomes for their organizations.”

Sizing’s launch follows DebtBook’s November release of a tool designed to help customers manage cash flow and liquidity. The company’s Cash Management solution, it said, was created to improve financial performance and lower risks for government and nonprofit finance teams.

“By enabling continuous monitoring of all bank accounts and flagging unusual activity, we help teams reduce the risk of fraud,” the release said. “And by automating real-time daily cash positioning, our solution helps reduce errors and create meaningful productivity gains.”

In other treasury management news, PYMNTS wrote last month about the role of finance as the “the nexus of disparate business functions, providing a unique vantage point for identifying inefficiencies and potential synergies.”

Whether that means procurement and sales or logistics and compliance, most processes eventually lead back to the finance team. This centrality provides CFOs and treasurers with the authority — and in many cases the mandate — to fuel enterprise-wide integration efforts.

“The middle to back office, they’re no longer just a cost center,” Meghan Oakes, vice president of customer success at FIS, told PYMNTS. “They’re a value-added partner for everybody within the business. There are many different aspects of that middle to back office that are now at the forefront of how companies operate.”