Expensify Expands International Support on Financial Management App

Expensify has expanded the international support offered by its financial management app for expenses, travel and corporate cards.

“Now companies everywhere can handle expenses, cards, reimbursements and more — entirely within Expensify,” David Barrett, founder and CEO of Expensify, said in a Wednesday (June 25) press release.

The new features include expanded company card support that integrates 10,000 more banks around the world; language localization that supports 10 more languages in addition to English and Spanish; euro-based billing that allows members to pay for their Expensify subscriptions in euros; and global reimbursement support that enables users to withdraw from business bank accounts and deposit into bank accounts in most countries, according to the release.

In addition, the Expensify Card beta is now live in the United Kingdom and the European Union and will soon be supported in Canada, per the release.

“These updates mark a milestone in Expensify’s global strategy, enabling businesses across the world to manage expenses and cards faster and more seamlessly than ever before — all within a single platform,” the release said.

In an earlier expansion of its offerings, Expensify said in February that its travel management tool, Expensify Travel, is now available to all customers through the web, mobile and desktop apps.

Expensify Travel lets users do things like book flights, hotels or rental cars within the app. It also includes “real-time, policy-driven approvals” to make sure trips are authorized quickly, plus centralized virtual card payments to simplify expenses reconciliation.

“These innovations enable businesses to not only simplify their travel and expense processes but also reduce costs, improve policy compliance, and provide better care for employees on the go,” the company said at the time in a press release.

In May 2024, Expensify added unlimited virtual cards to its spend management platform, saying the Expensify Visa Commercial Card enables businesses to manage all their expenses across employees and merchants, including both one-time and recurring expenses.

This feature allows customers to set fixed or monthly spend limits for each card, can deliver fixed-spend cards for one-time purchase and monthly spend cards for recurring expenses, and enables customers to name their virtual cards to make it easy to assign the cards to specific accounts.

