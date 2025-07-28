FinTech Flex Launches Visa Infinite Business Credit Card for SMBs

Financial operating system Flex has introduced its version of the Visa Infinite Business Credit Card.

The launch, announced in a news release Monday (July 28), makes Flex the first U.S. FinTech in its category to roll out a Visa Infinite Business-branded credit card.

“Visa Infinite Business is Visa’s highest small business card product and is typically reserved for elite corporate programs,” the release said. “Through this relationship, Flex is bringing these premier benefits to the small business market. Cardholders will receive luxury travel access, personalized concierge services, and extensive purchase protections, fully integrated into Flex’s broader platform for business banking, expense management, and AI-powered payment automation.”

According to the release, this new offering replaces Flex’s commercial Mastercard. Existing cardholders will be moved to the new Visa Infinite Business platform.

The card “doesn’t just extend flexible working capital, it elevates the entire financial experience for business owners, from how they spend to how they travel, protect purchases, and build long-term value,” said Zaid Rahman, Flex’s founder and CEO.

The launch of the new card is happening at a time when millions of American small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are treating credit cards less as a “standard payment tool and more of a financial lifeline,” as PYMNTS wrote earlier this month.

As they deal with fluctuating revenue, cash flow shortages and “a banking system that can treat them as second-tier borrowers,” these businesses are relying on both personal and business credit cards to fund their operations and pay bills, that report added.

Research by PYMNTS Intelligence finds that 54% of SMBs use both personal and business credit cards to fund their operations, something that presents risks. Revolving debt, on personal cards in particular, can threaten credit scores and long-term financial health. More than half of businesses surveyed for the research that were under five years reported carrying balances over multiple months, compared to far fewer older companies.

“Still, for many SMBs, credit cards remain the most accessible form of working capital, instantly available and relatively easy to use,” PYMNTS wrote. “The flexibility, though, comes at a cost: higher interest rates, fragmented management and the personal liability that comes with an owner using their individual credit for business needs.”

The research also found that SMBs were unsatisfied with their card options. For example, 31% of businesses said they would use their cards more often if their card provided them with benefits tailored to their industry.

