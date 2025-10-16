First Brands Collapse Puts Spotlight on Rogue Receivables, Supplier Financing

Highlights
First Brands’ collapse and missing $2.3 billion exposes how opaque supply chain and receivable financing can hide risks beneath the surface.
The case, and others, have prompted fears of broader fragility from hidden leverage, recycled invoices and double-pledged receivables.
Regulators and banks are on alert as the supply chain financing landscape looks to smarter audits, and AI tools to stop financial fissures before they spread.
There’s an old business adage that where you put your money is your strategy.