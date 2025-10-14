JPMorgan Says Consumers Are Resilient, Flags Tricolor Impact on Credit Losses

Highlights
JPMorgan’s third-quarter earnings results showed continued consumer and small business resilience, with debit and card volumes rising 9% year over year.
The bank’s $3.4 billion in credit costs included $170 million in charge-offs tied to Tricolor’s bankruptcy, which CEO Jamie Dimon said was “not our finest moment.”
CFO Jeremy Barnum said deposit growth projections have shifted slightly amid strong spending and lower savings rates, although long-term trends remain solid.
JPMorgan kicked off earnings season Tuesday (Oct .14) with third-quarter results that pointed to robust spending patterns from clients, some headwinds to savings, and a measurable impact from the bankruptcy of subprime auto lender Tricolor Holdings.