CFOs Weigh Trade Finance Innovations From Banks, FinTechs and Crypto

Highlights
Legacy, paper-based trade finance processes are struggling to keep pace with fast-moving global supply chains, pushing firms to seek more agile and tech-integrated solutions.
Banks like HSBC and Barclays, alongside FinTechs and platforms such as Komgo and Finastra, are digitizing documentation, using AI for faster risk scoring and offering modular, tech-driven solutions to meet complex, global trade needs.
Visa’s stablecoin pilot and experiments with blockchain-based trade receivables signal a move toward faster, more flexible cross-border settlements.
Trade is adapting to the accelerating change reshaping global growth.