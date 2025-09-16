How Trade Finance and AI are Rewiring Growth for Mid-Size Firms

Highlights
Once a back-office process, trade finance has become central to global business resilience amid tight monetary policies, geopolitical tensions and supply chain fragility.
Paper-heavy, manual systems and long settlement cycles now pose risks of supply chain disruption, fraud and lost trust.
AI enhances risk assessment with real-time data analysis, streamlines document-heavy processes, and strengthens fraud detection.
Streamlined backstage operations matter most when center stage gets complicated.