Discover Network, Worldpay Say AI Is Rewiring the Foundation of Global Money Movement

Highlights
Once peripheral, AI now underpins global payment infrastructure, streamlining operations, enhancing customer service and making real-time fraud detection possible.
AI models can spot anomalies in milliseconds, but the same generative tools empowering businesses are also arming fraudsters.
Executives said managing high-quality data and creating transparent, trustworthy AI systems will determine whether agent-led, autonomous commerce can gain widespread consumer confidence.
Watch more: Virtual Roundtable
See More In: artificial intelligence, data, digital transformation, Discover, fraud, Main Feature, News, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, Security, video, Worldpay